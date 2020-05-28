Five new fighters confirmed for Street Fighter V

You're watching Advertisements

Street Fighter V already has 40 characters in its roster, but more is more, don't you think? At least Capcom agrees and has therefore now announced that no less than five new fighters will be joining the roster in the future. No details have yet been shared so we don't know when they will arrive and if/how much we will have to pay for them all.

Here at Gamereactor, we really hope C. Viper will be back to kick some butt, and we really wouldn't mind Fei Long either. Most of all, we're keeping our thumbs for Dan Hibiki though. Please make it happen Capcom.