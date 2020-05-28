Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Street Fighter V

Five new fighters confirmed for Street Fighter V

Five new characters will be joining the already-massive roster of Capcom's fighting title Street Fighter V.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Street Fighter V already has 40 characters in its roster, but more is more, don't you think? At least Capcom agrees and has therefore now announced that no less than five new fighters will be joining the roster in the future. No details have yet been shared so we don't know when they will arrive and if/how much we will have to pay for them all.

Here at Gamereactor, we really hope C. Viper will be back to kick some butt, and we really wouldn't mind Fei Long either. Most of all, we're keeping our thumbs for Dan Hibiki though. Please make it happen Capcom.

Street Fighter V

Related texts

Street Fighter VScore

Street Fighter V
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Once it comes down to the fighting, Street Fighter V opens up."



Loading next content