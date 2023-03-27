Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gran Turismo 7

Five new cars are coming to Gran Turismo 7 this week

It's cherry blossom season in Tokyo and Polyphony Digital is looking to celebrate.

If you've been looking for a bunch of new cars to expand your garage with in Gran Turismo 7, then this week should be an exciting one for you. Producer Kazunori Yamauchi has taken to Twitter to tease that there will be five new cars arriving in the game this week to mark cherry blossom season kicking off in Japan, and as for what these may be, while no official confirmation has been made, a teaser image allows us to speculate.

Fans have taken to Yamauchi's tweet to share their opinions on the news, with many thinking that of the cars arriving the Audi RS5 DTM and the Mazda 3 could be two.

Still, with the cars set to arrive this week, hopefully it won't be too long until we get firm confirmation on each of the vehicles.

Gran Turismo 7

