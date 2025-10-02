Five must-haves in Forza Horizon 6

HQ

Organised drifting

Few things feel more JDM, more Tokyo by Night-based street racing, and more iconic than drifting, and while Forza Horizon has featured wide-body drifting since its inception, I personally demand that Playground put a lot more focus on it this time around. I want to see organised drifting, tandem-style, in Forza Horizon 6 and I want to get together and start from Daikoku and Akihabara UDX. Let me line up my S15 on the bank in the glow of Tokyo's inner city's beautiful neon signs and watch as all the ray tracing is mirrored in the puddles on the ground while a Supra lies licked behind me in valiant attempts to imitate every part of every cord.

Horizon 5 was of course good but it felt a bit aimless and empty after a couple of hours.

Pink Slip racing

There are few things in this genre that I remember with the same mixture of utter euphoria, horror and mortal rage as the opportunity to bet on the ownership of your own custom-built car, in Juiced. The game itself is now painfully forgotten and there were plenty of parts that didn't work there, but the Pink Slip racing was just fantastic because the very idea that you risked losing the car that you had spent many, long hours building up, through a simple mistake. And of course, you could just as easily win and take home a custom-built vehicle worth loads of

Drive clubs

While Playground Games, after five successful arcade racing games, has obviously built its own thing and redefined what accessible open world racing is and perhaps should be, to me it's just silly not to steal the best bits from a series of now dead rivals, including Driveclub. The Motorstorm gang's forgotten PS4 flop wasn't the racing game many of us had hoped for but the idea of online-based clubs where you found an affiliation, could challenge other clubs and racked up club points really wasn't daft. Playground should snatch it all up, let's create more club mentality and more online based team racing in Forza Horizon 6. Overall, Playground needs to overhaul the entire online portion of Horizon which works barely helpfully in the last two games in particular. The matchmaking needs to be redone and the waiting times for the upcoming online races need to be shortened by 80%.

Horizon 4 featured an incredibly well-modelled mini version of Edinburgh. In sixth grade, Tokyo must be huge and hugely inviting as a game city.

More focus, less freedom

The basic recipe on which Horizon is based is, of course, open, free, extensive and wide-ranging racing in an open world. Drive wherever you want, even during the races themselves. If you've prepared your car to tackle a cornfield as well as hot summer tarmac, in many of the races it's just a matter of blazing across a field and hoping the shortcut will help you win. In Horizon 6 and when the game series moves to Japan, I hope Playground rethinks things a bit, though, and builds more races that are closed, too, in terms of layout and the game world itself. A variation between open world racing and more Need for Speed: Underground flavoured racing I think could be magically good.

New game modes

The copy-paste work from Forza Horizon 4 to Horizon 5 in terms of the Horizon Arcade game modes on offer was almost bizarre and for the sixth instalment I hope Playground really force themselves to "kill their darlings" in order to offer something different and to challenge themselves to reinvent the wheel. For my part, there are plenty of game elements here, especially in the fifth instalment, that started to feel really dull already in the opening hour and new thinking is needed. The same goes for the festival set-up itself. Don't just use Horizon Festival as a framing detail this time, Playground. Let the festival be a real festival based on Tokyo's car culture. Bring in Smokey Nagata, Keiichi Tsuchiya, Larry Chen, Kanjozoku and bring in real live music and a real, proper interpretation of JDM culture. Wangan Expressway must of course be included just like Kanjo Loop.

What are your wishes for Horizon 6?

