Five month long test proves OLED Switch is not immune to burn-in

You may have seen that the YouTuber Wulff Den has been running a test to show if the OLED model of Nintendo Switch suffers from burn-in at all. Well, that very test was seemingly in the books, as after 1,800 hours the console was completely fine, despite being switched on, at full brightness and displaying the same image for over two months.

It's now been twice that duration, with Wulff Den's OLED Switch still displaying the same image at the same settings for 3,600 hours (or 150 days), and the YouTuber has now revealed that the console is beginning to show small "ghosting" on the panel, and that the outlines are visible when playing games and when displaying certain colours.

While this does show that the OLED Switch isn't immortal to burn-in, the fact that it took 150 days basically means that it shouldn't ever be a problem for a regular consumer. As Wulff Den stated, "That will take somebody years to do in one particular game, and again, that game needs a UI element that doesn't move on the screen. That particular element needs to be on the screen for at least 3,600 hours to see even a little modicum of ghosting."

As for whether the console will show any worse signs of burn-in, we might find out in the future as Wulff Den intends to continue the experiment to see how it concludes.