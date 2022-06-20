Cookies

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Five million players have checked out Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

And that's in four months.

HQ

It's been around four months since TT Games launched its behemoth of a Lego game, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. While we know that the game has been selling rather well, particularly when it comes to retail and physical editions, it has now been revealed that the title has surpassed a rather impressive milestone.

In the time since launch, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has now reached more than five million players. No doubt with this milestone already being in the books, it won't be all that long before 10 million players have ventured to A Galaxy Far, Far Away in Lego form.

While you can check out the game yourself on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles, you can also read our review of the title here and watch a trailer below.

HQ
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

