Five Mega Drive games added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass did have a rough start after it was discovered that the Nintendo 64 titles included in the service didn't exactly work flawlessly. But ever since the release, Nintendo has continued to flesh it out by adding more games, and just in time for Xmas comes five Mega Drive classics.



Altered Beast



Dynamite Headdy



Sword of Vermillion



Thunder Force 2



ToeJam and Earl



Perhaps not the most interesting games from the format, but Dynamite Headdy is well worth checking out. Next month we're getting Banjo-Kazooie to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass. Check out this new content in the video below.