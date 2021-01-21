Five major publishers and Valve get fined millions for "geo-blocking" PC games

You're watching Advertisements

The European Commission has fined Valve and five other major games publishers for "geo-blocking" practices on certain PC games. The fine, worth 7.8 million Euros came due to the companies breaching EU antitrust rules that stop restricted cross-border sales of certain PC titles due to geographical location. The five other companies in question are ZeniMax, Koch Media, Focus Home, Capcom, and Bandai Namco.

According to the report by the European Commission, the fine was reduced to 6 million Euros, following cooperation from the five other companies. However, due to Valve not cooperating, the company received a 1.6 million Euro fine alone.

"More than 50% of all Europeans play video games," said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy. "The videogame industry in Europe is thriving and it is now worth over € 17 billion. Today's sanctions against the "geo-blocking" practices of Valve and five PC video game publishers serve as a reminder that under EU competition law, companies are prohibited from contractually restricting cross-border sales. Such practices deprive European consumers of the benefits of the EU Digital Single Market and of the opportunity to shop around for the most suitable offer in the EU".

The report goes in further detail regarding how the situation came about, stating that: "The publishers obtained from Valve a licence for the use of Steam activation keys for distribution of those PC video games outside Steam. The publishers requested Valve to set up geographical restrictions and to provide geo-blocked Steam activation keys."

This in turn meant that certain users, living outside of these geographical boundaries, were prevented from activating a given PC game through the Steam activation key process.

The geo-blocking practices concerned over 100 PC titles according to the report, and ended up breaching the EU's Digital Single Market granted to all European consumers. Hence the breach of the antitrust rules.

The fines for the five publishers who cooperated after the reduction was taken into account, was split as follows:

Bandai Namco - 340,000 Euros

Capcom - 396,000 Euros

Focus Home - 2,888,000 Euros

Koch Media - 977,000 Euros

ZeniMax - 1,664,000 Euros

Due to Valve's lack of cooperation, the company was fined a straight 1,624,000 Euros.

You can read the full report by the European Commission here, that goes into further depth behind how Valve and the publishers broke the antitrust policies.