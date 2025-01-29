Five locations and periods Assassin's Creed should visit next

HQ

In around six weeks, we'll be heading to Feudal Japan to experience Assassin's Creed Shadows, a game that while generating a fair amount of criticism for its representation of the country and period, is also fulfilling the dreams of many by taking the storied series to such an iconic slice of history. With that adventure planned for March 20, I've pondered the question of other places and periods that Assassin's Creed could and should visit in the future.

16th century Central America - Post-classic Mayan era

We've never really seen Assassin's Creed venture into Southern or Central America, bar the occasional side-track in games like Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The period of time where the Mayan civilization was fighting tooth and nail to survive the Spanish Conquistadors would make a fantastic set up for an Assassin's Creed game, not only because the environment would make for excellent jungle parkour and mountainous climbing exploration, but because in a quite typical Assassin's Creed format, there could be a story that follows a Mayan warrior as they strike back against the Spanish forces to protect their homeland and get a their revenge at the same time. You could even add a little bit of supernatural Assassin's Creed flair here by having the Conquistadors searching for a relic that the Mayans have long protected, in a similar manner to how the Native Americans were defending something special from the colonisers in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

13th century Central Europe - Kingdom of Germany

My one major gripe with Assassin's Creed Valhalla was that it was set just a tad too early. Yes, the period did mean lots of excellent Viking action, but it also meant that it predated the proper European Medieval age. Enter the 13th century, where knights roam the land and protect the people, all while lords and kings hide in their stone castles leeching the land of its worth. To keep things interesting, this could even be set in Germany, during the period where the Holy Roman Empire lost its grip on the land and various smaller factions and armies rose up to strike their own claim on the land. You'd get all the iconic medieval thrill, expect also at a time not too long after the original Assassin's Creed, making it an ideal project to explore some of the years between Altair and Ezio's stories.

18th century Northern Asia - Russian Empire

We've seen a few different forays into Asia by Assassin's Creed as of late, including the Japanese Shadows and the Chinese Jade, but why not also head into Northern Asia to experience the earliest days of the Russian Empire. This was an era of rampant colonisation and warfare often led by the emperor Peter the Great, and it's the perfect set up for something along the lines of my Mayan suggestion, where a tale of revenge leads an assassin on a path to chopping its way through the Russian rulers, all while getting to explore a hugely varied and unique portion of global geography that we don't often get to experience in video games.

14th century West Africa - Mali Empire

We went to Africa recently for Assassin's Creed Origins, to experience the tale of Bayek of Siwa and how he carved his place into Ancient Egypt. For this time, we're bringing the timeline forward a significant portion to the 14th century to explore the Mali Empire at its height. This would open the way to an adventure that delves into African culture in a way that we very infrequently see in wider media. Melee combat would be king, battles with wildlife would be legendary, and there would be countless skilled warriors to hunt down in this West African period.

10,000 BCE - Assassin's Creed Primal

Hear me out. Ubisoft has already done the prehistoric period so it's no stranger to this. Also, unlike Far Cry, which often excels due to its gunplay, Assassin's Creed is always better as a melee game, meaning a prehistoric adventure would be significantly better fitting. Like the Mali Empire suggestion, the encounters with wildlife here would be amazing, and the larger focus on crude melee tools and weapons could mean that stealth is significantly more important. The main catch is that the Hidden Blade simply would not be possible here, and any attempts to force it in would seem simply ridiculous. But, there could be some exciting supernatural elements and ways to further embed Assassin's Creed history into the fabric of time.

Which time period and location would you like Assassin's Creed to explore next? Let us know in the comments.