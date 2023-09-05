Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Five Kairosoft sim titles to be released for Xbox

All of these quirky sims are making their way to the green team.

Kairosoft is mainly known for quirky simulation games, often based on everyday things like working, living and love. They have a big library of titles available, and now five of them are coming for the Xbox consoles.

These are: Dream House Days DX, Dungeon Village, Game Dev Story, Hot Springs Story, and Station Manager. They will launch on September 15 and all are priced $11.99 (each), and we have gotten a trailer with a brief introduction of things to come.

All the titles are already available for Android, Ios, PC, Playstation and Switch.

Thanks Gematsu



