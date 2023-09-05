Five Kairosoft sim titles to be released for Xbox

HQ

Kairosoft is mainly known for quirky simulation games, often based on everyday things like working, living and love. They have a big library of titles available, and now five of them are coming for the Xbox consoles.

These are: Dream House Days DX, Dungeon Village, Game Dev Story, Hot Springs Story, and Station Manager. They will launch on September 15 and all are priced $11.99 (each), and we have gotten a trailer with a brief introduction of things to come.

All the titles are already available for Android, Ios, PC, Playstation and Switch.

HQ

Thanks Gematsu