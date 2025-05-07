Five historic vehicles featured in new Forza Motorsport Racing Heroes Car Pack

HQ

The Racing Heroes Car Pack has now been released for Forza Motorsport, offering a real nostalgia hit for all racing fans and those who have followed the franchise over the years. This new DLC gives you access to five iconic cars that celebrate the golden decades of motorsport.

Among the additions are the 1987 Porsche 962C, 1990 Jaguar XJR-12, and 1971 Ferrari 512 M - cars that set the standard at Le Mans and other legendary tracks. The package costs around €10 and is included for Car Pass players. A nice continued effort, to say the least, from Turn 10 to satisfy fans' wishes, which, along with the recently released Fujimi Kaido, shows that the game continues to thrive. Check out the trailer below.

Will you be getting the Racing Heroes Car Pack?