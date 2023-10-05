Five former Ubisoft executives arrested over sexual harassment allegations

HQ

It's certainly not the best news Ubisoft could hope for after the publication of Assassin's Creed Mirage reviews: being splashed with a sex scandal. While the suspects may no longer be part of Ubisoft, at the time the events took place they were, and there's no doubt it tarnishes the company's public image.

The news curiously broke at the same time as the release of the Mirage scores, when Gamesindustry.biz reported that five former Ubisoft executives have been arrested by French police following a lengthy investigation into sexual assault and harassment within the company. Among those arrested are former creative director Serge Hascoët and former vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy François.

Both left the publisher in mid-2020, following allegations of widespread abuse, harassment and discrimination within Ubisoft, including the allegations against the two executives that led to the ongoing investigation.

The arrests have taken place over the past 24 hours, and the investigation is now in the hands of the Paris district prosecutor's office in Bobigny.