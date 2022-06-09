Five expectations and hopes for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

HQ

A couple of days ago, we published an article where we talked about five things we'd like to see and five things we expect to see at Summer Game Fest 2022. Considering we're only a few days out from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we think it's about time we gave Microsoft's event a similar treatment. Unlike Geoff Keighley's show however, we don't have a list of partners to reference, so things may just get a little wild at times. But anyway, let's crack on.

We expect to see Starfield and Redfall

You might call it cheating to group these two together, but we've done so simply due to the recent delay announcement that saw both Bethesda games pushed to 2023. Even though both have been delayed, the fact that both were once far along enough in development that they were planning on releasing this year, makes it seem pretty much a certainty that they'll appear in some form - hopefully with gameplay and exact new release dates.

We hope to see Fable

Fable is starting to feel like a well... fable at this point. Hopefully 2022's showcase will be the turning point for this title, as we're really excited to be heading back to Albion, and have been ever since the game was announced almost two years ago. Will it make an appearance however? That's the question. But we're really hoping that some fresh news will drop, whether that's another trailer or even a release window, we'd take anything at this point.

We expect to see Sea of Thieves

It does kind of feel like cheating to whack Sea of Thieves on this list, but considering the absolutely stellar reception to the A Pirate's Life Pirates of the Caribbean crossover last year, we'd put our money on something else being in the works for Rare's beloved and massively popular swashbuckling adventure being shown off during the event.

We hope to see Contraband

It was only last year that Contraband was officially announced, but its 70s tropical island setting, designed for chaotic cooperative gameplay (at least so we're told) has been more than enough to pique our interest. While we're not exactly expecting a full gameplay reveal or an exact release date this time around, some more information about the game and perhaps another fancy, illuminating cinematic trailer would really hit the spot.

We expect to see Forza Motorsport

We're still expecting some post-launch content for Forza Horizon 5, and that may make an appearance during the show, but considering how barren Xbox's portfolio is looking later this year, we think Forza Motorsport is set to be featured heavily during the showcase, as Turn 10 gears up for this racing simulator to occupy one of the big holiday slots this year.

We hope to see Perfect Dark

A quadruple-A developer. The return of Joanna Dark. There are a lot of reasons to be excited for The Initiatives' Perfect Dark. Unfortunately, we're starting to hear more and more troubling stories about this ambitious game, with multiple staff members leaving the developer, but hopefully Microsoft will be looking at this year's show as a way to right the ship and ensure that fans all around the world are still amped up for this title.

We expect to see Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory has been quite happy to show off Senua's Saga: Hellblade II as of late, which does include the recent lengthy gameplay video that was shared a few months back. With this sequel set to debut sometime in 2022, we think, alike Forza Motorsport, Microsoft is going to be setting this anticipated title up to fill its currently barren second half of 2022, and hopefully that means an exact release date is in the imminent future.

We hope to see Indiana Jones

Fans have been quite excited for Indiana Jones the last couple of weeks, largely thanks to an image of the upcoming movie that was shared. While it's probably not ready to launch for a little while, we hope Microsoft and MachineGames use that attention to once again get fans all amped up for the Indiana Jones title that the Swedish developer is creating, perhaps by showing off the iconic action hero in-game.

We expect to see something from Obsidian

Similar to Starfield and Redfall, we're cheating when it comes to Obsidian by simply saying that at least one of its projects will be making an appearance. Whether that's the anticipated The Outer Worlds 2, Grounded, the first-person RPG Avowed, or even a new game that it seems to be working on but is happy to tease, Pentiment. Either way, with so much to choose from we can at least count on Obsidian having some sort of significant appearance.

We hope to see Gears 6

So hear us out. Gears 5 came out in 2019, almost three years ago. And we know that The Coalition has plans for the next iteration of this beloved shooter series, and is seemingly on the way to delivering precisely on that promise - those fancy Unreal Engine 5 demos can't be for nothing. This is why we're really hoping that at this year's show, we'll get the official announcement for Gears 6, perhaps in the form of a fancy cinematic trailer using that incredible looking tech that gave us those impressive demos.

Whichever way you look at it, this year's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is shaping up to be a big one, so be sure to catch it when it's live this Sunday, June 12 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.