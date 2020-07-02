Five episodes from the Halo series have been filmed so far

You're watching Advertisements

Production on most movies and TV series was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic took hold, but now it seems as though most shows are back on track and are ready to start recording again. One of them is the upcoming Halo TV series on Showtime, which is being recorded in Hungary, and in a new article over on Variety, they have some new information to share.

It turns out that five episodes have been filmed so far, and no less than $41.3 million was spent on the series last year. The Halo series was originally planned to launch in 2021, but whether or not this delay has changed those plans is currently unknown.

What we do know is that Pablo Schreiber is playing Master Chief and Natascha McElhone is set to play Cortana. Are you looking forward to watching the new Halo series, whenever it arrives?

