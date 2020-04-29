Five EA Games are coming to Google Stadia

Google VP Phil Harrison last night announced that no less than five EA titles would soon be available on Stadia, the company's cloud gaming platform. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the first of them, and is set to release this fall on Google's platform, before Madden and FIFA follow suit.

At this point, you are probably wondering what the two remaining games are. Well, your guess is as good as ours, because they have yet to be announced! We'll let you know more as soon as we find out. Until then, if you're a Stadia subscriber, let us know in the comments how you're getting on with the service.