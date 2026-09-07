Five dead and five injured, including "several" on the ground, in cargo plane crash in Miami

HQ

A cargo plane from Amazon Prime, a Boeing 767-300, crashed on Sunday at Miami International Airport, when it overran the runway. Five people are dead and five are seriously injured, three of them in critical condition, as reported by the Miami-Dade County.

There are no reports if the casualties were from the plane or on the ground, but we do know that "several" of the injured were trapped insider or under vehicles on the ground, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied Jadallah, via CNN.

Amazon said on a statement that they are working with local authorities and fully cooperating, and sent "their deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss".

The accident took place at around 14:00 local time, and numerous videos show how the plane landed at a very high speed and then passed the runway when attempting to land, going through a car park, damaging some cars on the ground. The plane was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.