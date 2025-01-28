Fitness trumps weight for better health

HQ

Forget the scale—it turns out your fitness level matters far more than your weight when it comes to cardiovascular health. A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that those with high cardiorespiratory fitness (VO2 max) enjoyed better health outcomes and lower risks of mortality, no matter their BMI category. The research, which analyzed nearly 400,000 adults, revealed that even people classified as obese in BMI charts but who were physically fit, had a significantly lower risk of death compared to their unfit normal weight counterparts. Lead researcher Dr. Siddhartha Angadi emphasized that fitness is a far more reliable health indicator than body fat, as unfit individuals—regardless of weight—had up to three times the risk of death. So, while BMI might still be the go-to measure, it's time to prioritize exercise as the true health marker.

Are you focusing on fitness rather than weight when it comes to your health?

