Fitness Boxing is being turned into an anime

Despite seemingly being one of the least likely games to be adapted into an anime, Nintendo Switch's Fitness Boxing is getting the animated treatment. As revealed by Comic Natalie, via Funimation (thanks IGN), the adaptation will be a series consisting of 12 five minute episodes with a comedic tone, and will be centred around the digital coaches and how they live their daily lives.

Interestingly, the original voice actors will be returning to reprise their roles as the coaches, meaning we'll get quite the authentic representation of Karen, Bernado, Janice, Hiro, Lin, Evan, Martina, Sophie, and Laura when the show does eventually air, which will be weekly starting this October in Japan.

There's no mention as to whether the anime will make it to the West, and if so, if that will include the English voice actors reprising their roles as well, but if the series does well in Japan, we wouldn't rule out a wider release.