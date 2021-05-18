Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise sales exceeded 700,000 units

You're watching Advertisements

As the pandemic is still going on, more and more people feel the needs of working out at home. Therefore, games that help achieve this purpose sells exceptionally well, such as Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.

Developer Imagineer earlier announced that the above-mentioned boxing game has sold more than 700,000 units in total so far (digital sales and worldwide shipments combined together). Fitness Boxing 2 was initially released on Nintendo Switch in December 2020, and earlier in March this year the game just reached 600,000 copies sold.

Have you bought any exercise rhythm games ever since the covid-19 outbreak? Comment and let us know.