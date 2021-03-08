Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise has sold more than 600,000 copies

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since the pandemic started, people have spent more time at home. Games such as Ring Fit Adventure and Fitness Boxing unsurprisingly have become more popular as some sort of workout alternative methods while most gyms are closed under the coronavirus impact. Now we just got a figure to prove how popular exactly one of those games is.

Earlier Imagineer and Nintendo just announced, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, since its launch back in December 2020 on Switch, has surpassed 600,000 units sold combined its worldwide shipments and digital sales. We'd say this is quite impressive especially the game has just been on the market for about a bit more than 3 months.

If you are also looking for some way to exercise while having fun during the difficult time, this is a title that's worth looking into. There's a free demo available for trial as well.

Thanks Gematsu