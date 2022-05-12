FIST's raving rabbits hit the Switch in the summer

HQ

Rated for Switch by Taiwanese organisation, it has been today re-confirmed by Spanish publisher Meridiem Games. F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will land on Nintendo's hybrid platform in Q3 2022, and it will also get a physical release.

From the deal with distributor Microids we also learnt that the retail version won't be exclusive to the Switch, as there'll be another box on the shelves for PlayStation 4 and 5.

The 3D metroidvania featuring a rabbit with a pretty unique arm will therefore expand its reach. Bilibili, original publisher of TiGames' work for PC, celebrates the deal for "console players around the globe to be able to enjoy the great potential of indie games from China".

Without a fixed release date, it's worth noting that the PC game released on September 7, 2021, so the new versions might as well become a nice anniversary celebration for the team.