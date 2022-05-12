Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Merchant of the Skies
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

      FIST's raving rabbits hit the Switch in the summer

      Totally unrelated to Ubisoft's mascots, TiGames' metroidvania lands on Q3, alongside physical editions for PS4 and PS5.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Rated for Switch by Taiwanese organisation, it has been today re-confirmed by Spanish publisher Meridiem Games. F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will land on Nintendo's hybrid platform in Q3 2022, and it will also get a physical release.

      From the deal with distributor Microids we also learnt that the retail version won't be exclusive to the Switch, as there'll be another box on the shelves for PlayStation 4 and 5.

      The 3D metroidvania featuring a rabbit with a pretty unique arm will therefore expand its reach. Bilibili, original publisher of TiGames' work for PC, celebrates the deal for "console players around the globe to be able to enjoy the great potential of indie games from China".

      Without a fixed release date, it's worth noting that the PC game released on September 7, 2021, so the new versions might as well become a nice anniversary celebration for the team.

      F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

      Related texts



      Loading next content