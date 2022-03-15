F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch rated for Switch by Taiwanese organisation

HQ

It's no secret that all these age-rating organisations often are the ones to blame when it comes to leaks. No matter it's a completely new title, remake or remastered games, or just an existing title coming to new platforms - these organisations are often great sources to look at when us journalists haven't received any announcements but wanting to reveal stuff before any official statement is made. Yep, that's where we go snoop around.

Anyway this time, it's Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. It has issued an age rating for the Nintendo Switch version of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. As you can see from the website, this is rated as a "PG-12" title classified in action genre with violence in its plot, which you probably already knew, since the game was already released to PC, PS4, and PS5 on September 7, 2021. So far, we haven't received any official confirmation in regard to this Switch version, but judging from the past experience, more information should be coming soon.