F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch hops onto PS4 and PS5 in September

We've barely heard a peep from TiGames' F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch since it was confirmed and shown off for us gamers in the west last summer, but the cute and deadly animals have apparently only been hibernating before springing to life in full force.

Because the scruffy rabbit Rayton and crew showed up in the State of Play show yesterday, and didn't settle with just showing more of the very promising combat and platforming, a new femme fatale and intense boss fights. The trailers ends with the fabulous news that F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will make its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 7, so we won't have to wait much longer.