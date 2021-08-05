After getting all the delay news in the past few weeks, finally we have some more positive news coming up. Via a post on Weibo, developer TiGames announced that the dieselpunk metroidvania game F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch has gone gold.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is scheduled to digitally launch on September 7 for PS4 and PS5. The game will also land on PC via Steam, the release date of this version hasn't been announced yet, but a free demo is currently available until August 10.

Will you give it a try?