Fishing meets J-RPG in SeaFantasy

Japanese role-playing games have been very popular lately with titles like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload and Granblue Fantasy: Relink selling really well, while also getting overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Now the small Japanese studio Metasla has announced SeaFantasy. This is a fishing adventure where we'll have to save the world by fishing, and we're promised a lot to freely explore - which will be made with a boat. There are also traditional dungeons and a crafting system, all presented with beautiful pixel graphics.

SeaFantasy launches for PC and consoles next year, which likely means PlayStation, Xbox and Switch 2. Check out the first trailer and a selection of screenshots below.