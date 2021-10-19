Cookies

news

Fisher-Price has now released a modernised Chatter Telephone

It has Bluetooth support, a speakerphone button, and a battery life of nine hours.

HQ

We've been seeing a lot of retro-tech make a comeback recently. Firstly, Nokia announced that it would be reviving its 6310 phone with a 2.8" curved display and modern features, and now Fisher-Price has revealed that it's bringing the Chatter Telephone back from the grave.

This new variant of the Chatter Telephone is retailing exclusively at BestBuy and it can be pre-ordered now for $60. The revamped device includes Bluetooth support, and when paired with a modern smartphone it can be used as an actual phone to make and receive calls. It also includes a speakerphone button, and its battery life can last up to nine hours.

Is the modernised Chatter Telephone something you'd like to see on your desk in future?

Thanks, Engadget.



