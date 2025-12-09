Fishbowl will be launching in April 2026

During the Wholesome Snack Showcase, developer imissmyfriends.studio made an appearance, to build on its Wholesome events debut throughout the summer, to once again share some information about the upcoming Fishbowl.

Made by a two-person team from India who have been supported by PlayStation's India Hero Project, Fishbowl is regarded as a "narrative game about dreams, grief and hope." It's a title about rediscovering your memories and diving deeper into the dreams of the protagonist known as Alo.

As for why Fishbowl has appeared in this show, the game has now been given a firm launch window, which is slated to be April 2026. When that month arrives (we don't yet have an exact day), expect the title to debut on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck.

Check out another look at Fishbowl below.