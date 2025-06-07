Fishbowl is all about figuring out life, one day at a time

As part of the Wholesome Games Direct show, developer imissmyfriends.studio has just unveiled its project, Fishbowl. This is described as a coming of age game that revolves around a young woman who is tasked with figuring out life amid an array of major changes that come with adulthood.

The game is centred on 21-year-old Alo, who after getting her first full-time job and moving to a new city, she has to create a work and personal life balance, while also finding time for chores, contacting and staying in touch with family, and even grieving her recently deceased grandmother.

Needless to say, this is looking to be quite the emotional tale when it eventually makes its arrival on PC, sometime in the future.