First-person survival Among the Trolls to land in Early Access this year

At the 505 Games Showcase, the publisher just shared a look at a bunch of upcoming games that will be arriving over the next couple of years. To kick things off, the Finnish developer Forbidden Studios showed a look at its first-person survival, action-adventure game Among the Trolls, a title that tasks players with exploring a mystical Finnish forest and navigating the supernatural dangers that lurk within.

Playing as a person that is visiting their grandparents who live in said forest, you find that their cabin has been abandoned and your grandparents have vanished, and soon thereafter you're pulled into a world of Nordic mythology. It's here that you must learn how to survive in the forest, be that feeding yourself, creating shelter, defending yourself from threats, and doing so all while appeasing the forest itself, as too much destructive behaviour will see the forest lashing back out at you.

Among the Trolls will feature multiplayer support so that you can team up with friends, and likewise will boast a deep building system so that you can create the cabins of your dreams, and of course, plenty of unusual creatures, including trolls, which lurk in the verdant surroundings.

As for when Among the Trolls will be released, the game will be coming to PC via Steam Early Access later this year, although an exact date has yet to be determined.