news
Fortnite

First-person mode could be coming to Fortnite

The third-person battle royale could be getting a huge change.

Recently, a leak made many believe that a first-person mode was coming to Fortnite. Now, it seems these leaks may hold some truth, as a new video appears to show an early version of first-person gameplay in Fortnite.

The clip is short, and doesn't give us much of an insight into how the mode will work in the game, considering that traditionally Fortnite has always been a third-person shooter.

However, some fans already believe they know how the new POV will be implemented. Some are fearful it will replace the traditional viewpoint, while others think that it will be its own mode that doesn't detract from the original experience.

Do you want to see Fortnite become a FPS?

