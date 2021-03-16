Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Evil Inside

First-person horror game Evil Inside release date confirmed for all platforms

March 25 is the date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Evil Inside is a first-person psychological horror game inspired by Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills demo PT. It is developed by JanduSoft S.L., earlier it was announced that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 25, and now it's confirmed that the game will land on Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch the same day as well.

Players will be in Mark's shoes, a teen whose Mom was killed by Dad, and Dad is in prison for it now. Mark decides to use the Spiritual board to contact his mom in order to find out the truth and the motivation behind the murder, instead of visiting his dad in prison and ask him directly. So, as what would be expected to happen in horror stories, weird things happen: the board explodes mysteriously and causes Mark to fade away. Starting here, a series of paranormal events start to occur...

The game features some really creepy atmospheres, dark lighting and a lot of unsettling corridors. Will you give it a try?

Evil Inside
Evil Inside

Thanks, Gematsu

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy