First-person horror game Evil Inside release date confirmed for all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Evil Inside is a first-person psychological horror game inspired by Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills demo PT. It is developed by JanduSoft S.L., earlier it was announced that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on March 25, and now it's confirmed that the game will land on Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch the same day as well.

Players will be in Mark's shoes, a teen whose Mom was killed by Dad, and Dad is in prison for it now. Mark decides to use the Spiritual board to contact his mom in order to find out the truth and the motivation behind the murder, instead of visiting his dad in prison and ask him directly. So, as what would be expected to happen in horror stories, weird things happen: the board explodes mysteriously and causes Mark to fade away. Starting here, a series of paranormal events start to occur...

The game features some really creepy atmospheres, dark lighting and a lot of unsettling corridors. Will you give it a try?

Thanks, Gematsu