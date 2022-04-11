First Weird West patch makes dynamite better and selling junk easier
A whole list of fixes are being tackled.
HQ
Following its late March release, WolfEye Studios has officially released the patch notes for the first update for Weird West. Tackling a range of fixes and issues, the update makes throwable weapons like dynamite better with an improved throwing arc, and also makes it easier to sell junk when out on the trail. Take a look at the full list of improvements and fixes below.
1.01 Changelog
Your Horse now stops if it was moving while if you attempt to search their Saddlebags (and Saddlebags wont auto close if they restart moving for whatever reasons, but will still auto close if you move away from your Horse)
You can now access your Companions and Horse inventory directly from the Shop UI to resell items directly from their inventory
Wanderers now also buy Junk Items to give more opportunities to resell such items while on the road
The game now cycle through 5 x Auto Save Slots instead of 3, so you can more easily backtrack through save files if needed
Game Pass PC Build now uses 10 Manual Save Slots like on Xbox (up from 5) so it matches for Save Roaming between both platforms
The Protector Journey Hero recruited as a Companion will no longer wrongly quit your Posse when receiving friendly fire
Bolt-Action Forester Rifles now have their correct icon in the Weapon Wheel
Fixed opening of the Shop UI sometimes wrongly auto selling a random item from Player inventory, if you pressed USE for too long when validating the choice "Browse Goods"
Fixed crafting of items not dropping crafted item at Player's Feet if player's inventory was full
Improved throwable weapons (eg dynamites etc) throw arc and speed so they are easier to use in combat and can easily be sent through door frames etc
Decreased HOLD time on Scrap Weapon interaction to be standard HOLD interact time to make it less annoying to scrap multiple weapons in a row
Added an option so that player can transfer at once all junk items from their inventory to a companion, horse or container inventory
Fixed an issue with Keyboard+Mouse where you could not navigate the "Abilities" and "Perks" TAB of the Journal if you had used LMB on any of the Abilities or Perks
Fixed one of the Heathen Travel Encounter not triggering on a specific story path
Fixed Canker and Fighting Pit Sigil being wrongly destroyed when using a generic Sigil to access a secondary Temple (the fix is retroactive and if the bug happened already to you, you will re receive the missing Sigil upon entering the Fighting Pit/Canker or upon reloading a save in those locations)
Made all Bounty Targets Intro Line non blocking so that player doesnt get derailed by a blocking conversation while fighting or sneaking on their target
Made it so that if you return a handcuffed Bounty Target, they only have a low chance of later jail breaking and starting a vendetta against you (was previously 100% when it should have been 15%)
Companions now auto use bandages they have in their inventory when their health drops below 40% (instead of the threshold being at 25%)
Tuned distraction noise made by throwing props around so AIs will react to it from further away, allowing player more control over this system
Fixed issue with abandoned mine sometimes not being correctly populated with Sirens when using Sirens Scenario
Fixed Foliage/Bushes areas in Canyon Location to have less "holes" in them so player does not get surprised detected while walking hidden in the middle of a bush patch
Fixed Weapon Shops Guards being pulled to guard banks in Town instead of staying inside the Weapon Shop (also solves Deputies being inside the locked ransacked Bank at beginning of the game)
Added Loading Hint about Companions not requiring Ammo to use ranged weapons
Fixed Easy Prey/Terror on the Trail side quests having their quest item disappearing if you entered the abandoned wagon location and re entered it prior to finding the item
Fixed losing reputation when killing Ravenous at Galen's Crossing
You can drop items from your inventory when browsing containers/NPCs inventory and opening your inventory side panel
Fixed being able to bury companions in Olvidado's lair, resulting in not being able to access their corpse during the last Journey
Fixed finding husband in Bounty Hunter Journey, without freeing him and then returning to Galen's Crossing and completing local objectives prematurely and wrongly completing the Journey
Fixed issue where in rare cases, Essex Mast in Quickbend does not follow up with his blocking conversation when you free him, resulting in an objective blocker
Fixed Tanning Racks in Trapper Camps having nav mesh beneath them which could result in side quest NPCs spawning inside tanning racks and blocking side quest progression
Fixed Rope being removed from player inventory everytime you reloaded into a location where you had attached the rope to a skylight
Fixed Documents, Relics, Keys, Golden Ace not transferring from 4th to 5th Hero
Fixed Oneirist leaving location while talking with her about the cursed statuette during the Ritual travel encounter
Fixed hole in bush area at starting point of Greenwood Run resulting in player getting unfairly detected
Made it clearer on the Crafting UI which is the item you produce and which are the items needed
Fixed the Reputation Notification sometimes displaying a placeholder text
Fixed Ability Wheel not showing weapon abilities when having set AIMING to TOGGLE MODE and aiming with your weapon
Fixed Sheriff wrongly going hostile during the side quest where they open the cell after being bribed
Fixed rare blocker bug where Pigman Hero would not go to destination during a specific Objective in last Journey