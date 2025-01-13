First victory for the Djokovic-Murray partnership

HQ

In case there was any doubt, Novak Djokovic doesn't intend to slow down any time soon. Especially not in Melbourne, where the Serbian has won the majority of his 24 Grand Slams: he was won Australian Open 10 times, more than anyone, the last time in 2023.

Despite being, alongside Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, one of the favourites, Nole fans got scared when he lost his first set against 107th-ranked American player Nishesh Basavareddy. Djokovic quickly bounced back, winning by a good margin the rest of the sets: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. All three have won their first round matches.

The match was special, because it was the first time Djokovic and Andy Murray were seen together, in the player-coach relationship, that some are comparing to "Messi training Cristiano". And Djokovic thanked his advices mid-match, that helped him overcome his first rival. Murray (who is one week younger than Djokovic) was very involved in the game.

As the Australian Open confirms, this is the 18th consecutive time Djokovic gets to the second round. On Wednesday, Djokovic will play against Jaime Faria, who today defeated Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-1, 7-5.