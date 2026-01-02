First victim identified in deadly Swiss resort bar fire: Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini

HQ

The first victim of the devastating fire that tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana has been identified as Emanuele Galeppini, a young Italian golfer described as a rising talent in the sport.

The Italian Golf Federation confirmed his death in a statement, paying tribute to a "young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values." Swiss authorities, however, have not yet officially confirmed the identities of any of the victims, as the formal identification process is still under way.

The blaze broke out during New Year's celebrations at Le Constellation bar, killing around 40 people and injuring approximately 115 others, many of them seriously. Witnesses described scenes of panic as revellers tried to smash windows to escape, while others fled into the street suffering severe burns.

Investigators began the painstaking task on Friday of identifying the dead, warning that it could take days or even weeks to complete, prolonging the anguish for families and friends waiting for news. Authorities have stressed that the incident is being treated as a tragic accident, not an attack, and have declined to speculate on the cause while investigations continue.

Italian Golf Federation on X:

"The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and authentic values. In this moment of great sorrow, our thoughts go to his family and to all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will remain forever in our hearts."