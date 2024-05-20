First update to Gray Zone Warfare includes over 200 improvements

HQ

On X, Madfinger Games has announced that they are testing the first update for Gray Zone Warfare. The release date of the update is yet unknown, but the developers have said the following about it:

"This Patch addresses issues like the Grenade Exploit, customizable VOIP key bind, losing gear after a crash, and over 200 other improvements."

The issue with grenades has long been a frustration with players. A bug allowed others in your faction to kill you with hand grenades in their own base. They would throw a grenade at you, leaving the game, causing your instant death. Other players could then take all your valuable items. Since this is a shooter with exfiltration and the goal is to cooperate within the faction, this should be fixed according to the developers. Have you played Gray Zone Warfare and what do you think of the title?