First United States pontiff: Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . We now know that Cardinal Robert Prevost, a missionary with deep roots in Peru, has been elected as Pope Leo XIV, marking the first time an American has led the Catholic Church.

His surprise election on the second day of the conclave signals continuity with Francis' reformist agenda, emphasizing social justice and engagement with the modern world. Below, the moment that shows his first appearance from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.