First trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie will be shown at New York Comic Con

Even though it won't be coming this holiday period as was originally planned when it was announced, we are getting closer to the release date of the Super Mario Bros. movie coming from Illumination.

Set to premiere on April 7, 2023, the film will see Chris Pratt voicing the iconic plumber, and will also see Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and more all starring as beloved characters.

But why are we talking about the upcoming film today, you ask? Well, New York Comic Con's Twitter account has announced that we can expect the teaser trailer for the film to debut during the show, on October 6 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.

Needless to say, mark that time and date in your calendar if you're excited to see what Nintendo and Illumination have in store with this project.