First trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps drops on Tuesday

HQ

On Tuesday, the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released—the highly anticipated reboot that will hopefully inject some fresh energy into the MCU after a string of lacklustre films. According to reports, the trailer will give us a first glimpse into the film's overall tone while also teasing some of the expectedly spectacular action sequences.

Matt Shakman, the film's director, has promised a fresh and modern take on Fantastic Four, giving each character plenty of room to shine.

In short, this will be a new twist on the beloved characters that fans already know so well—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Are you excited for The Fantastic Four: First Steps?