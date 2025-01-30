First trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth expected at the Super Bowl

It's Super Bowl season, and if you're not a fan of American Football, you may still tune in to watch the film trailers that'll be taking advantage of all the eyeballs glued to their screens in early February.

We're expecting additional looks for lots of films, but an exciting first-look could come from Jurassic World: Rebirth, if Deadline is correct. The film could show off its first trailer during half-time, before or after the game, but as it is one of Universal's biggest films and would be a world premiere, it's expected to make an appearance.

Jurassic World: Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali and is directed by Gareth Edwards. The film is set to premiere on the 2nd of July, and so we would hopefully expect a trailer soon.

It's also reported that Universal could show off the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, as well as a Blumhouse title, with signs pointing to M3GAN 2.0.

What trailers do you want to see at the Super Bowl?