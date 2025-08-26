First time winner Ben Turner conquers Stage 4 and La Vuelta has a new leader

HQ

La Vuelta a España saw on Tuesday a brand new leader in the General Classification and a first-time stage winner. The longest stage in the race, around the Alps between Italy and France, had Ben Turner from Ineos Grenadiers as winner, beating Jasper Philipsen from Alpecin-Deceuninck and Mads Pedersen from Lidl-Trek.

Turner, 26 years old, recently won the points classification at the Tour de Pologne, early this month. However, winning one stage in La Vuelta is his biggest victory by far, which explains how emotional he was at the end.

"I wanted to come to the Vuelta and I've had issues with my leg since the Giro... the team really believed in me (...) I'd do anything to race these races. It's just a crazy feeling. I was devastated on the first sprint when my chain came off and I really believed in myself today, I felt really good all day", he said, attributing his victory and the way he held Jasper Philipsen off to teamwork. "I just had the best guys around me and I really trusted what I had to do". (via Cycling Weekly).

Meanwhile, there's a change in the General Classification: David Gaudu, winner on Monday, takes the red jersey from Vingegaard as the French finished first (25th) than the Dane (42th), despite both still having the same overall time, only eight seconds above Giulio Ciccone, which means Gaudu leads a Grand Tour for the first time.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the race will finally go to Spain, to a time trial in Figueres, Girona.