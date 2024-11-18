First-time studio Fire and Frost unveils upcoming open-world RPG Of Ash and Steel

HQ

Publisher TinyBuild, which has given us some of the most interesting indies of the last years like Graveryard Keeper, Hello Neighbor or Potion Craft takes an ambitious step forward with the announcement of Of Ash and Steel, a third-person open-world RPG title. During a closed-door media presentation, we got a first in-depth look at this PC title, which is scheduled for release in 2025.

Of Ash and Steel is a modern title, but it doesn't deny its inspiration from classics of the genre. The Fire and Frost studio, made up of RPG enthusiasts, talked about how they would like to develop titles with the charm of the past but using current systems. The first thing I thought when I saw the trailer for Of Ash and Steel was that it was very reminiscent of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and that's intentional, even if it does have a personality of its own.

Of Ash and Steel is built on the exploration of a vast, dark fantasy open world with no map markings, where discovery and following clues to hidden dangers and loot is rewarded. It is a journey of self-discovery in a hostile world that will evolve and engage with the player in different ways as they progress.

It also features a combat system combining active skills, the environment and specialisation in different weapons. In addition, emergent gameplay will be present, with day/night cycles, NPC routines and chance encounters.

There's definitely a lot of potential here, and we're looking forward to hearing more about Of Ash and Steel in the coming months. In the meantime, you can check out the game's Steam page and see a gallery of screenshots below.