First tickets for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will go on sale Thursday, April 9

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The first general tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be put on sale in a few days, on April 9. The organisers announced that the first tickets will begin on Thursday, after a presale limited to local residents on April 2. However, only people who pre-registered earlier will be allowed to buy them.

The first window to sign for the presale was opened between January and March 2026, and not everyone who signed up was able to enter this first purchase window of the next Summer Olympics tickets.

Tomorrow, April 7, the organisers will send a final email to those selected to be the first to buy tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, for the opening and closing ceremony as well as all Olympic sports. Each person can buy up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, and 12 tickets for the football competition. Ceremony tickets will be capped to four per buyer.

Price tickets for Los Angeles 2028 begin at $28, the lowest price point: one million tickets will be sold at this price. Roughly 5% of the tickets will cost over $1,000, while more than 75% of all tickets, including ​finals, will be under $400 and nearly 50% of all tickets will be under $200, reported Reuters. The organisers says most tickets are comparable and in many cases "well under" other sport and entertainment events in the US.

The organising committee of Los Angeles 2028 will also open a multi-platform resale programme in 2027 with AXS, Ticketmaster, and Sports Illustrated Tickets .