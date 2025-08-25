First three withdrawals from La Vuelta a España after multiple crash in stage 2

HQ

The second stage from La Vuelta 2025, an ascent to Limone Piemonte, had a multiple crash with many riders falling to the ground. Some, like eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard, were able to return to their bikes without much delay. But two others weren't so lucky: Jorge Arcas, from Movistar, and Axel Zingle, from Visma-Lease a bike.

As reported by EFE, Arcas suffered a fracture of the upper part of the greater trochanter of the femur in his left leg, and Zingle suffered a shoulder injury with a possible dislocation.

Zingle didn't return to the race, as his bike was mistakenly place in the broom wagon, after reports that it had been stolen. What were stolen, however, were several bikes from Visma's mechanic truck, that was broken into.

Zingle and Arcas join Guillaume Martin from Groupama-FDJ as the first withdrawals from the Spanish Grand Tour, who suffered a head injury without loss of consciousness and back trauma, which required his evacuation by ambulance to a hospital for further medical evaluation and subsequent treatment.

Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora) and George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) also crashed and suffered injuries, but it seems that they will continue with La Vuelta, still in Italy during the opening stages.