First teaser for Ice Age: Boiling Point arrives, premiere planned for February 2027

It's almost time for the sixth chapter of the Ice Age saga to arrive. Following Disney snapping up 20th Century Fox, it was always a tad unclear how the animated franchise would fare in the future, but the good news is that the production giant clearly sees value in the prehistoric series.

In around seven months, the next instalment in the film series will be landing in cinemas, as the project known as Ice Age: Boiling Point is on the way. We've just been shown a teaser trailer for the film, which confirms the name and also attaches a firm premiere date, with this planned for February 5, 2027.

While the plot for the movie is being kept closer to the chest for the time being, we do know much of the star-studded cast will be returning, including Ray Romano as Manny the mammoth, Queen Latifah as Ellie the mammoth, John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, Denis Leary as Diego the sabre-tooth cat, and Simon Pegg as Buck the one-eyed weasel. It's unclear who will be voicing Eddie and Crash the possums, as Josh Peck and Sean William Scott's names were absent from the trailer.

Still, for an early look at what's to come, check out the Ice Age: Boiling Point trailer below.