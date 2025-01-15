First surprises in Melbourne: Zheng out and Sabalenko narrowly avoiding elimination

HQ

First major upset from the Australian Open has happened just minutes ago in the Australian Open, when Zheng Qinwen, world no. 5, was defeated by Laura Siegemund, ranked 97). Nobody expected the blow, especially because 22-year old Zheng was finalist last year on Australian Open, losing to world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, as well as Gold Medallist in Paris.

Zheng becomes the highest seeded players in both women and men's draws to be eliminated so quickly, in the second round of the tournament, after a 2 hour and 16 minutes match ending 7-6(3) 6-3.

Zheng admitted "maybe today was not my day" after losing to 36-year old Siegemund, in the German's eleventh victory from the top 10. Zheng was penalised by losing a first serve because of time violations during the match, but the Chinese player complained that she could not see the shot clock.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, last year's winner and world no. 1, beat Spanish Jessica Bouzas 6-3, 7-5, having to come back from 5-2 in the second set.