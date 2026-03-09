First Stand 2026: Here are all eight confirmed teams and opening fixtures

HQ

We're a week away from First Stand 2026 commencing and kicking off the first international League of Legends tournament of this season. Unlike the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds that will follow, this tournament is reserved mostly for regional champions, with only eight squads qualifying and all harkening from one distinct region, with the exception of Korea's LCK and China's LPL, which both field two teams.

To this end, as First Stand begins on March 16, we now know the confirmed full qualified team list and also the opening fixtures for the tournament. For one, these are the squads who will compete at the event.



Gen.G Esports - LCK Cup winner



FearX - LCK Cup runner-up



Bilibili Gaming - LPL Stage 1 winner



JD Gaming - LPL Stage 1 runner-up



G2 Esports - LEC Versus winner



Lyon - LCS Lock-In winner



Loud - CBLOL Cup winner



Secret Whales - LCP Split 1 winner



As for the fixtures, the teams have been split into two four-squad groups and seeded into unique double-elimination brackets that mean a team will need to lose twice to be knocked out of the tournament for good. The groups and opening fixtures look as follows.



Group A:





Bilibili Gaming vs. FearX



G2 Esports vs. Secret Whales



Group B:



Gen.G vs. JD Gaming



Lyon vs. Loud



With these teams and fixtures, who do you expect will go the distance at First Stand 2026?