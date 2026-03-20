First Stand 2026: Gen.G Esports secures next Knockout Stage slot as hometown-team Loud are eliminated

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The first international competitive League of Legends tournament of the 2026 season is well underway and actually rather close to concluding. Already, there are only five games left at the event, but there is still much to play for as the complete playoffs Knockout Stage bracket has yet to be set.

As of the moment, as we touched upon yesterday, the group stages are being completed, and to this end, Thursday's games saw Group B mostly conclude. We saw Gen.G Esports make short work of Lyon by defeating the LCS squad 3-0, all before JD Gaming defeated hometown-team Loud in an equally convincing 3-0 fashion. These results mean that Gen.G Esports joins Bilibili Gaming as the second team confirmed for the Knockout Stage, while Loud's tournament run is now over.

Looking at today's games (March 20), the last group matches will end and the final two Knockout Stage spots will be filled. As for who these spots will go to, the winner of the matches below will advance.



G2 Esports vs. FearX at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET



Lyon vs. JD Gaming at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET



Once these games are filled, we can expect the two semifinals in the playoffs to happen on March 21, before the grand final occurs on March 22.