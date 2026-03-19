First Stand 2026: Bilibili Gaming overcomes G2 Esports to punch Knockout Stage ticket

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The First Stand tournament for competitive League of Legends isn't actually a very large event. There are only a handful of attendees and there are also only a few matches, with these taking place over a singular week. This is because it's somewhat used as a taste of what the rest of the season will offer, even if the best regional teams are in-attendance.

We bring this up as despite the tournament only being a few days through, already one of the four Knockout Stage spots has been filled. Yesterday evening, Bilibili Gaming managed to defeat G2 Esports convincingly in a 3-0 fashion, seeing the LEC team fall into the elimination bracket and the Chinese squad moving on.

This result came after FearX made short work of Secret Whales too, with the Pacific team being the first eliminated organisation from First Stand, with the second to be determined later today.

To this end, this evening's matches will focus on Group B again and will see either Gen.G Esports or Lyon being the next confirmed playoff team, while JD Gaming or Loud will be eliminated and sent home.

Group B fixtures on March 19: