First Stand 2026: Bilibili Gaming defeats G2 Esports to lift first trophy of the season

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For a long, long while, the most successful League of Legends teams on the global stage have tended to harken from Asia, particularly China and South Korea. It's reached a point where heading into international tournaments, we expect LCK and LPL squads to come out on top, including at the first tournament of the 2026 season, namely First Stand.

However, a new narrative was almost written. The LEC's representative, G2 Esports, had an impressive run at the major tournament and managed to reach the grand final. Here, G2 Esports found itself against the LPL's Bilibili Gaming once more (Bilibili defeated G2 in the Group A Upper Bracket Final 3-0), where despite winning one map, ultimately failed to take care of business and lost 3-1.

Yep, so close yet so far for the LEC. The first major trophy of the 2026 League of Legends season will be heading to China with Bilibili Gaming, with the squad also taking home a very pleasant $250,000 in prize money. While it will have wanted the trophy for itself, this surely sets G2 Esports up for a promising season in the LEC and at coming international tournaments, be that MSI or Worlds.

Did yesterday's result surprise you at all?