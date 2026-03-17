First Stand 2026: Bilibili Gaming and G2 Esports begin campaigns with victories

HQ

The first international tournament in the competitive League of Legends season has commenced, as the First Stand 2026 event kicked off yesterday with its initial matches. This tournament brings together the current regional victors for a short-form event where there is a snappy group stage and then a very brief playoffs portion too. In fact, the format is structured as such that already two teams are at risk of being eliminated, despite only two matches occurring so far.

Monday's games saw the first Group A games featured, wherein we saw Bilibili Gaming manage to hold off FearX in a tight 3-2 game, all while G2 Esports annihilated Secret Whales in a 3-0 fashion. This result means that Bilibili Gaming and G2 Esports will soon compete for the first of four playoffs spots, while FearX and Secret Whales combine to evade elimination, with the loser of this match being sent home and knocked out of the tournament.

We won't get answers to these next fixtures for a few days, as Tuesday's matches will revolve around Group B. As for who will be playing, the fixtures are set as follows.