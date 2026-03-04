First Stand 2026: All the six confirmed teams so far

HQ

The past weekend was a busy one for competitive League of Legends, as many regional leagues wrapped up their first tournaments of the season. To this end, we know the LEC Versus champion, the LCS Lock-In victor, the LCK Cup champion, and likewise the majority of the teams who have qualified for the First Stand 2026 event.

Speaking about this, all that's left for the tournament is to find the two LPL squads who will be in-attendance (two due to former success from the region on an international stage), as the LPL Split 1 doesn't end until March 8. When this happens, we'll know the confirmed eight First Stand squads and likewise soon after the bracket for the tournament that begins on March 16.

As for who has qualified so far, these are the teams who have punched their ticket:



G2 Esports - LEC Versus



Lyon - LCS Lock-In



Gen.G Esports - LCK Cup



FearX - LCK Cup



Loud - CBLOL Cup



Secret Whales - LCP Split 1



Do you think any of the confirmed teams will go the distance at First Stand 2026?